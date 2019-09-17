PDP Vanguard Hails Gov Makinde’s Achievements 

Following strategic achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the Youth Vanguard of People’s Democratic Party Northwest Zone have commended him stressing the need for other governors to emulate his giant strides.

Speaking, the Zonal Coordinator of the group, Honorable Ibrahim Ahmadu said governance in Nigeria was gradually becoming an all comers affairs as those with powerful godfathers have continuously bastardized the nation’s resources with impunity.

“Governor Makinde on the other hand has unveiled a master piece for Governance and should be supported by all well meaning Nigerians ” Ahmadu said.

According to Ahmadu, “Governor Makinde appointed the first-ever female Secretary to the State Government, a woman of class and distinction, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun. In the same vein, his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, at 27, has the versatility and charisma to turn around the fortunes of Shooting Stars Sports Club, and move the state from the relegation zone to making a mark in the professional league. Other members of Makinde’s cabinet are technocrats who have proved their mettle in various fields.”

“In the area of education, which is the foundation for sustainable development, he has ensured an upward review of the education budgetary allocation from about three per cent by his predecessor to 10% in the 2019 budget cycle; donated his salary for the next four years to the Oyo State Teachers’ Pension Fund in fulfilment of his friends campaign promise; payment of N1.4bn as gratuity to about 1,000 teachers who retired between 2010 and 2012; cancellation of the N3,000 school fees for senior secondary school students, to encourage the enrolment of some of the 400,000 out-of-school children in Oyo State; abolition of entrance examination fees from Primary School to Junior Secondary School 1, which led to an unprecedented large turnout of pupils to write the entrance examinations; procurement of over two million exercise books for over 450,000 pupils in Oyo State public primary and secondary schools; inauguration of panels to look into the issues affecting the smooth running of Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, and Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; and provision of the law school students’ bursary to the unprecedented amount of N500,000. The bursary payment had been suspended since 2012,” he said.

He said: “In the areas of transparency and accountability, which remain the bedrock of a stable economy for Oyo State, Makinde set up a Due Process Office within two weeks in office and appointed a Director-General, Ms Tara Adefope, to signify the administration’s readiness to run a transparent and accountable government; transmitted an Executive Bill, the second in less than 60 days named, the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill, to the Oyo State House of Assembly. The bill is to establish a state financial crimes commission to ensure transparency and accountability in both the public and private sectors in the state; and the inauguration of a 10-man committee to review contracts awarded by the Oyo State Government between 2017 and 2019 to ensure public funds are being allocated and utilised judiciously.

“In the area of security, the strategic fulcrum for growth, hosted the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission Security Summit to advocate a regional approach to security challenges in South-West Nigeria; procurement of 100 vehicles for use by the security agencies in Oyo State.” Alhmadu added.