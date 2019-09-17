NEWS
Police Nab Notorious Armed Robbers In Lagos
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a gang of robbery syndicate terrorizing, Igando area of the state.
The notorious robbers consisting of a 3-man gang were nabbed by the policemen from Igando division after receiving information about the gang’s operation.
According to the police, the suspected robbers were arrested on September 14, 2019 at about 01:30hrs while acting on credible intelligence.
The arrest was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Igando Division, Taiwo Kasumu, a Chief Superintendent of Police who trailed the robbers in Egan, Lagos.
The robbers were said to have been terrorizing the Igando/Egan residential neighborhood at night time. As they usually operate with motorcycles to rob along Ikotun-Igando road but were ambushed by the police.
One Oseni Waheed,32- year old was however arrested after the manhunt by the police with a locally made pistol.
The suspect confessed to the crime and he promptly took detectives to Aribisala Street in Egan where three of his fleeing accomplices were also arrested.
Interrogation is in progress while the case file is being transferred to the anti- robbery section, Panti for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu has implore the residents to always oblige police with useful information that can help in making the communities safer.
