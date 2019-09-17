NEWS
Rivers Security Council Intensifies Effort To End Young Women’s Murder
The Rivers State Security Council has said it is working round the clock to ensure that the recent disturbing killing of young women is stopped and the perpetrators made to face the full weight of the law.
This is as the state recorded the murder of another young women in a hotel located along the Odili Road axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The latest victim, said to be a staff of the hotel, brings the number of young women so far strangled to death by a suspected serial killer, to 11 in hotels across the state.
Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, stated that over the last few weeks, the State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has put in place measures to secure the lives of young women who have been targeted by serial killers.
Danagogo further stated that the security agencies have been mandated to work with hotels and their management to implement security measures that will end the ugly trend.
The Secretary to the State Government said the state government remains committed to the security of lives and property.
He said in no distant time, the State Security Council will end the ugly trend, adding that the government through relevant agencies is embarking on mass sensitization of the people on security measures.
Danagogo assured Rivers people that the Wike-led administration will continue to work for the promotion of security.
