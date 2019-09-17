Senate President, Speaker, CJN, Not Under Probe, NFIU Insists

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has restated that it is not probing the bank accounts of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) like Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as earlier claimed by some media reports.

NFIU said that it doesn’t need to write an official letter to obtain confidential information of politically exposed persons.

“It has become necessary that the officer who initiated the request was obviously unacquainted with the fact that the NFIU already had access to such information through its data base,” its chief media analyst, Ahmed Dikko said in a press statement yesterday.

The unit also claimed that the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chief Justice of the Federation, as well as Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, Justices and other members of the judiciary are not under investigation by the NFIU.”

Dikko said the NFIU has the major responsibility, in accordance with global standards, to maintain and regularly update the list of politically exposed persons.

He said the officer who initiated the unauthorized letter was taking the initiative to update the PEPs list, following the inauguration of a new government.

The update exercise which is a regular practice in order to protect public funds and other assets is also in accordance with global best practice, he said.

“We appeal to members of the public that it is needless to make political capital out of this, as the entire country is just one co-signatory with other 164 members of the FIU process,” the statement read in part.

Dikko said the ‘leaked’ letter was not subjected to the appropriate level of authorization before transmission, adding that the NFIU has commenced investigation to unravel the persons and factors that led to the inadvertent circumvention of our internal process in this isolated case, with a view to applying appropriate sanctions as deterrence.