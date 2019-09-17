Top 5 Winners Of Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria Unveiled

After a rigorous contest and camping at the Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria Reality TV beauty pageant 2019 which took place at the Mount Ned Nwoko Resort, Idumuje-ugboko Delta State for a period of one week with the Grand Finale on Saturday 7th September, 2019. The top 5 winners have been unveiled in Abuja.

The unveiling which took place on the September 11, 2019 by at Bon Hotel Elvis, Wuse 2 Abuja, also saw the project director on hand to support the winning queens.

The top winners were Okeke Favour Uchechi (Miss Teen United Nations Nigeria 2019), Udeji Onyinyechi (1st runner up), Kamsey Uke (2nd runner up), Nadine Chile (6th runner up), and Blessing Sonia Chineye (Miss United Nations Nigeria 2019).

According to them, it was difficult having to agree on an issue and how to tolerate people even when they are stepped on.

The they also thanked the organisers for putting up such event for them and appreciate the project director as a very strong woman stressing that “After all what happened she still stood firm and continued to work for the success of the competition. She’s a perfectionist. She wants everything to be in order. She’s smart and intelligent. We appreciate FIRS, Payport and others who made our stay in Delta a memorable.

“Ned Nwoko was very welcoming to all of us. The event is more or less like a vacation and we all had enough fun. I’m representing Nigeria in India and hope to be back with the crown,” they stated.

They hope to have established an initiative that’s their Pet projects and are working in various fields of endeavors.

Also speaking, the C. E. O, Miss Teen United Nations, Queen Princess Ayoka thanked everyone for making the dream of the contestants come true especially as it has to do with empowering and giving them the opportunity to succeed in life.

She thanked all the sponsors and Ned Nwoko specifically for providing a level playing ground for the contestants to compete for the crown.

“The queens would be going to Indian to compete for the Miss Teen World India,” she noted.