100 DAYS IN OFFICE: Govs Invest More In Education, Small Businesses, Youth Empowerment, Others

In this concluding part of the Special Report which enters the third day today, LEADERSHIP highlights the sectors where the affected governors fared well in their first 100 days in office after being inaugurated on May 29,2019.

BAUCHI STATE

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State in his first 100 days in office devoted the state’s resources to the execution of projects in the water, health, road, education, agriculture sectors, and the civil service.

In the water sector, the governor released N137 million to the Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation to address the perennial water scarcity in some parts of the state

Also, in the health sector, he distributed six ambulances to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital, Darazo General Hospital, Garin Na Allah Primary Healthcare Centre, Gobiya Primary Healthcare Centre, Udubo Maternity, and Mashema Primary Health Centre.

During the period, Mohammed flagged off the construction and rehabilitation of roads at the cost of N23 billion with 50 per cent of the funds disbursed to the contractors to ensure their timely completion.

He has facilitated the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) support for the state with N600 million for the provision of learning materials for primary school pupils.

The state benefitted from a $3 million grant to address the menace of out-of-school children from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

To boost activities in the agriculture sector, Mohammed launched the 2019 farming season and sales of fertiliser in Zaki local government area at the cost of N5,500 per bag. He also released funds to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to provide 6,000 metric tonnes of the fertiliser for farmers.

In the civil service, the governor appointed a new head of service alongside a special adviser on Civil Service Matters, Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa and Mr Abdon Dalla Gin respectively as well as released the sum of N100 million for the payment of gratuities and other entitlements.

To ensure the smooth implementation of public policies and programmes, the Kauran Bauchi within the 100 days appointed commissioners and Local Government Caretaker Committees’ chairmen.

KANO STATE

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has fared well in agriculture, health, education, road, environmental sanitation, and security sectors during the period under review.

He executed several projects designed to bail out the people from the shackles of poverty.

Ganduje attracted national and global attention recently when he declared education free and made it compulsory in the state. He also integrated the Almajiri system into western education.

To match words with action, Ganduje immediately commenced the disbursement of N200 million monthly to primary and secondary schools numbering 1,180 with a total student population of 834,366.

He streamlined about 13, 619 Qur’anic schools with 2.5 million pupils across the state and integrated them into the free and compulsory education programme of his administration.

The governor further initiated a pilot scheme with 52 mega schools to receive direct funding from government, spent N350.7 million on the feeding of primary schools pupils in classes 4,5, and 6 to supplement the federal government’s Home-grown School Feeding Programme for pupils in classes 1, 2, and 3.

Ganduje also expended N600 million on a joint postgraduate scholarship programme with the French Embassy in Nigeria for indigent lecturers from the state’s tertiary institutions.

He made sweeping reforms in the civil service to ensure an impartial service system as part of his broad vision to move the state to the next level. The governor gave teeth to the reform with the appointment of permanent secretaries based on merit, competence and track record.

Interestingly, of the 36 permanent secretaries he appointed, 11 are women in compliance with the National Policy on Women which reserves 30 per cent for them under the affirmative action guidelines.

Among the infrastructure executed by the government are the Burum-Burum-Sumaila-Kwanar Sumaila Road, Karaye-Rogo-Makarfi Road, Aminu Alhassan Dantata Flyover along Murtala Mohammad Way, the Dangi Overpass and Underpass.

Governor Ganduje established a state-of-the-art Cancer Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital. The project is worth N2.4 billion and work is in progress as well as the construction of 50-bed hospital at Danladi Nasidi Estate.

KEBBI STATE

The re-election of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has brightened his chances to do more for the people of the state.

His first 100 days in office were marked by developing and promoting investments in micro, small and medium enterprises with soft loans for their owners.

Bagudu has also consolidated his policies and programmes in agriculture, health, education and human capital development.

Recognising the immense contribution of the transport sector to the state;s development, the governor in collaboration with Bank of Industry (BoI) rolled out N950 million interest-free loans to members of the state branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and six other unions to acquire vehicles.

EBONYI STATE

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State kicked off his second term in office with airport, international stadium, and eight flyover projects.

The governor appointed his principal officers to assist him run the affairs of the state. So far, Umahi has appointed over 450 aides since he was re-elected.

Following the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC), the governor charged the permanent secretaries to take responsibility of the projects his had embarked upon.

They are road projects which were not completed in his first tenure. Among them are the Ebonyi Glass Tunnel which is the first East of the Niger, the Ebonyi Shopping Mall, and the Abomege flyover linking the state with Cross River State..

Others are the new School of Health for Ebonyi State University being built at Uburu, the new International Stadium in Abakaliki, and the new International Airport in Ezza North local government area.

The state government also flagged off the construction of Redemption Avenue in Abakaliki, the dualusation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Highway and Abakaliki-Enugy Highway as well the “Operation Zero Porthole” initiative aimed at rehabilitating roads built by the previous administration but had deteriorated.

Determined to ensure the construction of the popular Ebonyi Ring road which crisscrossed 8 local governement areas, the state government within the 100 days in office signed an agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the construction of the Ebonyi Ring Road.

SOKOTO STATE

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State started his second term in office with the declaration of a state of emergency in education with the highest sectoral allocation to the sector.

He worked with the state House of Assembly to pass the Right to Education Bill into law, which allows free education for all children in the state and criminalise parents who refused to send their children to school.

The governor renovated 150 primary schools, 180 junior and 200 senior secondary schools respectively. He also approved the Consolidated Salary Structure for all lecturers in the state tertiary institutions and distributed N158 million to 10, 564 families to enable them allow their female children to attend classes. The state also created an agency for Girl Child Education, which has the responsibility of supervising, and implementing policies aimed at assisting female students towards achieving their potential in life.

Over 250 female teachers were given scholarships for specialised training while the state government also sponsored 300 lecturers to various trainings within and outside the country.

The administration spent over N1 billion on the procurement and free distribution of JAMB forms to students in the state. Tambuwal also spent over N3 billion on scholarships for students.

The governor premised his style on three cardinal frameworks of “community participation, engagement, and ownership.”

Tambuwal established the Malaria Controlled Agency being the first of its kind in the entire North West geopolitical zone.

To further allow for effective healthcare delivery, the government established the Community Midwifery at the State College of Nursing Sciences to cover rural areas after graduation.

ENUGU STATE

Since Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was sworn on May 29 2019 for a second tenure, he has confronted the deteriorating security situation, approved the employment of Forest Guards, and purchased patrol vehicles for use by security bodies.

The vehicles included 100 units of Innoson Hilux vans for use by the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), among others.

The 260 remaining vehicles, which were approved during the governor’s recent security meeting with all the members of the State Assembly, local government council chairmen, the Director of State Services (DSS) and the Security Chiefs of DSS in the council areas, will be distributed to the 260 electoral wards in the state.

The security vehicles will be deployed to provide services for community policing, Vigilante/Neighborhood Watch and Forest Guard operations.

Recently, there was jubilation in Isi-Uzo local government area as the governor inaugurated the 8.8km reconstructed portion of Ikem-Eha Amufu-Nkalagu Road, which was abandoned over 36 years ago.

The road, which was reconstructed for the people of the agrarian community of Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo L.G.A, is the gateway to the North through Obollo-Afor connecting Ebonyi State to Nkalagu and provides access to the Nigercem Factory at Nkalagu which used to be the mainstay of the economy and tourist attraction to the Eastern Nigeria.

OGUN STATE

On assumption of office on May 29, 2019 for his first term, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State coined a mantra for his administrative: “Building Our Future Together” to serve as the roadmap for the development of the state.

He identified agriculture, health, education and youth empowerment as the key drivers of his development agenda.

But in achieving his plans, the governor realised that there were some landmine fields already planted for him by his predecessor in office, which he had to cross to enable him realize his visions for developing the state. Notable among them were several uncompleted projects awarded by the Ibikunle Amosun administration whose costs had been paid upfront.

Governor Abiodun tactically avoided the traps by placing embargo on all the bank accounts of the state, generated revenues before setting up various committees to investigate the desirability of some of the Thereafter, Abiodun rehabilitated the intra-city roads, sponsored two Bills to the state House of Assembly for the creation of the Ogun State Public Works Bureau (OGSPWB) saddled with the responsibility of rehabilitating township and rural roads.

This led to the fixing of several kilometres of roads as against the “elitist road constructions” executed by his predecessor.

Governor Abiodun also sponsored another Bill for the creation if the state Security Trust Fund. He assembled captains of Industries and chief executive officers whose companies operate in the state and informed them of his administration’s desire to create the needed enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Within the first 100 days in office, the governor provided 100 security patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles with modern communication gadgets for the security agencies.

In the area of agriculture and youth empowerment, Abiodun launched a website as the state’s job portal where he directed all unemployed youths to register for possible job placements. Likewise, the governor also partnered with some companies to offer them jobs.

Unofficial sources that about 14, 000 of the over 25, 000 job applicants recorded by the website had been fixed for gainful employment.

The administration absorbed 200 farmers into its Graduate Farmers’ Scheme while the sum of N74. 4 million was shared for 200 farmers under the FADAMA III Project.

It also launched the state’s medical outreach programme where a number of residents benefitted from the free-eye surgery and free drug distribution.

In the area of Micro and Small, Medium Enterprises (MSEMs), Governor Abiodun established the State Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) to strengthen the SMEs and boost their capacities.

The governor also launched the Micro Credit Scheme which he tagged “Oko’wo Dapo” which gives credit facilities to players in the sector.

In health and education, the governor approved the immediate recruitment of medical doctors and nurses in the state hospitals, particularly for the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu which had become moribund.

The state has begun the rehabilitation of the 32-kilometre Sango-Ojodu-Abiodun Road, which the last administration awarded and abandoned. The contract for the road which cuts across border communities in Lagos and Ogun States, was awarded at a cost of N12billion in 2012 and the immediate past administration later raised the budget to N70billion with N22billion expended on five flyovers bridges along the road.

He has formally sought permission of the federal government to allow the state rehabilitate and dualise the strategic highways linking Ogun with Lagos and other parts of the country. Listed for such intervention are the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Epe-Ijebu-Ode Road and Ikorodu-Sagamu Road.

The Adigbe-Opako Road in Obafemi Owode local government area is undergoing reconstruction.

Nothing drives economic growth and all round development of a state like the atmosphere of peace and security. Governor Abiodun’s strides in the security sector have inspired confidence in prospective investors who have been visiting in droves to tap into the economic opportunities in the state.

GOMBE STATE

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State in his first 100 days has focused on agriculture with the sales and distribution of fertilisers to farmers at a subsidised rate, planted trees under the Gombe Goes Green (3Gs) programme

The governor rewarded 10 road projects which were abandoned by his predecessor to contractors.

In the civil service/social service, Yahaya has paid pensions and retirees’ emoluments, ensured prompt payment of workers’ salaries, promote uouth and women empowerment.

The new administration also paid N3 billion UBEC counterpart funds and flagged-off the Better Education Service Delivery For All.

Governor Yahaya awarded contract for the Kwami Training Centre and paid N135 million WAEC fees for 2019.