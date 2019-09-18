36 -yr- old Stabs Father To Death In Kano

Kano State Police commissioner, CP Ahmad Iliyasu has ordered the State Investigation and Intelligence Department (SIID) to conduct a discreet investigation concerning a 36- year old man, Habibu Ibrahim for allegedly stabbing his biological father, one Mallam Ibrahim Salisu to death in Sada village of Doguwa local government area of the state .

The commissioner said while at the state CID, that the police will do everything humanly possible to get useful information that would assist in knowing the main reason behind the murder and brief the press adequately on the issue.

On his part, the spokesman of the Police, DSP Haruna Abdullahi said , that the brother of the suspect, one Yahaya Ibrahim reported at Asada Doguwa police station on 15th September 2019 that his younger brother, Habibu Ibrahim now in Police Custody, stabbed their father in the stomach at about 1:30am, leading to his untimely death at the hospital.

According to the spokesman, it was based on the receipt of the complaint, that the officers at the station quickly mobilized and rushed the victim to Doguwa general hospital to save his life but the victim passed away in the Hospital at about 6:30am that fateful day while responding to treatment.

Kiyawa said a post mortem examination was conducted on the deceased body and was later released to the family for burial in accordance to Islamic rites.

He noted that the suspect’s relatives informed the police that the Suspect (Habibu Ibrahim) has been on hard drugs for long time, alleging that he must have been under the influence of drugs when he finally used the sharp knife in his hand and to stab their father.