Abia Subsidises Abroad Scholarship For 100 Undergraduates

Abia State Scholarship Board has subsidized scholarships by 50 per cent for 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students wishing to study in Universities of Newcastle, and New England, Australia.

The chairman of the new board, Ambassador Empire Kanu announced this while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, adding that the other half will be borne by the universities.

He further said that the postgraduate programme is for civil servants who are not more than 50 years old or more than 25 years in the state civil service, advising those interested to apply.

The former diplomat, who stressed that applicants should apply as quickly as possible, noted that those successful are expected to leave the country for their studies by next January.

Explaining that the programme would last throughout the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeau, he added that detailed information about it is on www. abiastatescholarshipboard.org.

The chairman of the board, which was recently inaugurated, added that the applicants would major on Information Technology (IT) and other science-based courses to enhance the development of the state.

He said that it was Ikpeazu’s love for education that made him to partner with the universities on the programme, appealing to the successful applicants to be good ambassadors of themselves and the state.

Similarly, other board members, Professor Sam Agu, Dr. Achama Egbuta, and Dr. Nnenna Anyanwu disclosed that they would soon come up with modalities for scholarships within the country.