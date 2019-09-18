Others
At Least 30 Killed In School Fire – Source
Fire broke out at a school on Wednesday near Liberia’s capital Monrovia, killing at least 28 people, among them were 26 children, a source with the emergency services told Xinhua.
The source, who claimed anonymity, said there were more than 30 students at the school and they were all asleep when the fire broke.
The Liberian President, George Weah, confirmed the incident on his Twitter account, expressing condolence to the families of the children that died in the incident.
“This is a tough time for the families of the victims and the Liberians.
“My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved,’’ Weah said. (NAN)
