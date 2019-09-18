British Council Organises Award For 2019 ’30 Books Challenge’

The British Council in partnership with the Young Readers Library are set to host the 2019 edition of the 30 Books Challenge Award Ceremony in Abuja.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 21 September 2019 at the Centagon International School, Mississipi St Maitama, Abuja.

A statement by the Digital and Social Media Manager, Marketing and Communications, British Council, Patience Salami, the 30 Book Challenge is aimed to spur children to read for pleasure and purpose during the summer holiday.

According to her, “The challenge is also designed to encourage children to read indigenous books including those in local languages. The 30 Books Challenge engages children from age 4 to 16 in reading 30 books in 30 days. This year, the 30 Books Challenge commenced on the 22nd of July and ended on the 20th of August.”

The theme of the 2019 challenge is ‘Space Chase’. The theme was selected to celebrate 50 years since the first man walked on the moon. During the challenge, the children were required to read at least 5 non- fiction books, five indigenous books (this included books in Nigerian languages) and space themed books. The children were also given a journal in which they had to log the books they read.

She added that the award ceremony, will be celebrating all the participants who completed 30 Books Challenge and special prizes will be given to participants who submitted an outstanding journal entry as well as those who demonstrated evidence of vocabulary development.