NEWS
CBN Unbundles Charges On Electronic Merchants Collections
To further promote a cash-less economy and enhance the collection of applicable government revenues, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a review of the process for merchant settlement.
With effect from September 17, 2019, the CBN has approved for banks to unbundle merchant settlement amounts and charge applicable taxes and duties on individual transactions as stipulated by regulations.
Also, the yesterday announced the adjustment of its Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting earlier slated for 23rd and 24th of September. The apex bank said the MPC meeting will now hold on Thursday September 19 and Friday September 20, 2019.
A statement signed by the director, Payments System Management Department at the Bank, Sam Okojere, also announced a downward review of the Merchant Service Charge (MSC) from 0.75% capped at N1,200 to 0.50% capped at N1,000.
Meanwhile, the CBN, in a circular to all deposit money bank (DMBs), also announced the commencement of charges on deposits in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals.
According to the circular, the charges, which take effect from Wednesday, September 18, 2019, will attract 3% processing fees for withdrawals and 2% processing fees for lodgments of amounts above N500, 000 for individual accounts.
Similarly, corporate accounts will attract 5% processing fees for withdrawals and 3% processing fee for lodgments of amounts above N3, 000,000.
The statement, however, disclosed that the charge on deposits shall apply in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers States as well as the Federal Capital Territory. It added that the implementation of the cash-less policy would take effect from March 31, 2020.
MOST READ
Kaedco Explains Low Electricity Supply In Kebbi
Need story page for 20/09/2019
Jigawa Introduces Meningitis Vaccine Into Routine Immunisation
Tambuwal Pays 300 Million Naira For Sokoto Students WAEC, NECO
ANED Accused Of Misrepresenting Grid Operational Data
We Need Greater Investments In Infrastructure, Power, PMB Tells German Envoy
Court Convicts P&ID Directors For Fraud
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
-
RELIGION10 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Reconciliation: APC Forms 39-Man Steering C’ttee For Adamawa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
-
NEWS10 hours ago
NEC Approves N100bn For National Livestock Transformation Plan
-
GOLF18 hours ago
UAE To Join The U.S.-Led Naval Force In Gulf