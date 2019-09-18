Discussions Ongoing On $5.3bn Ibadan–Kano Rail Project – Minister

The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has explained that discussions are still ongoing with China on the approved $5.3billion for the Ibadan to Kano rail project.

The minister, who spoke on a national television in Abuja yesterday, said talks are still ongoing with China to provide the loan, but federal government has approved the counterpart funding.

Speaking on the current ownership tussle between the federal government and the Lagos state government, the minister said Lagos state government does not have any right on the Nigerian Inland water ways as the constitution is clear.

He further noted that the law is clear on the ownership structure but when there was a vacuum, it has to be filled so Lagos state decided to fill that but now the federal government must go back to claim that responsibility since it is theirs.

He also noted that when money is provided from the budget, “the ministry will buy more vessels and provide inland water services in Lagos from VI for instance to Apapa and this would help reduce gridlock in the area and refocus on safety.

He said: “There is also a need to do capital dredging and maintenance dredging on the waterways and see how many people would be encouraged to move their goods by water this will create more employment.”

Speaking on other projects, the minister said “we need to focus more on cargo tracking. I was embarrassed at the last maritime stakeholders meeting when almost all the stakeholders were hammering on tracking, I will try to present this at the cabinet so that we can take cargo tracking off the ground.

“Also, we should focus on production. What we are doing at Ministry of Transport is to provide the logistics to move and transport goods. There is need to harp more on production, because when you produce your goods you create wealth. That is what China has been doing to move forward,” he said.