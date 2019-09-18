NEWS
FCTA Seeks UN Support On Transportation, Wastes Management
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has sought for partnership with the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) for the development of critical areas of transportation, wastes management and mass housing.
Speaking when he received a delegation of UN-Habitat, in his office, led by its regional director for Africa, Dr. Naison Mutizwa Mangiza, Bello noted some of the major challenges confronting the FCT to include provision of affordable mass housing, mass transportation and wastes management.
The minister called for technical assistance for the use of electric or hybrid mass transportation buses that would release less or none of harmful carbon emissions into the atmosphere that is currently occurring with the use of diesel powered mass transportation buses.
He noted that the use of electric/hybrid buses to create a reliable mass transportation system would reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and ultimately lead to a cleaner and safer environment.
On waste management, Bello also said that the technical support of the UN organization would help the FCT better manage wastes collection and disposal which includes recycling, adding that this has the potential of providing jobs for many unemployed youths in the society.
Earlier, the UN-Habitat regional director had commended Nigeria’s leadership role in the funding of UN-Habitat programmes and activities, not only in Nigeria, but in other African countries.
While commending the cleanliness of Abuja city, Mangiza explained that the delegation was in the FCTA to see how the UN Habitat could provide support, especially in the areas of access to funds and capacity development.
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
Why Delta Govt Is Spending Over N1bn On Federal Roads Rehabilitation
Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES10 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS13 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
The DisCos Need To Be Recapitalised