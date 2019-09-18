FCTA Seeks UN Support On Transportation, Wastes Management

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has sought for partnership with the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) for the development of critical areas of transportation, wastes management and mass housing.

Speaking when he received a delegation of UN-Habitat, in his office, led by its regional director for Africa, Dr. Naison Mutizwa Mangiza, Bello noted some of the major challenges confronting the FCT to include provision of affordable mass housing, mass transportation and wastes management.

The minister called for technical assistance for the use of electric or hybrid mass transportation buses that would release less or none of harmful carbon emissions into the atmosphere that is currently occurring with the use of diesel powered mass transportation buses.

He noted that the use of electric/hybrid buses to create a reliable mass transportation system would reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and ultimately lead to a cleaner and safer environment.

On waste management, Bello also said that the technical support of the UN organization would help the FCT better manage wastes collection and disposal which includes recycling, adding that this has the potential of providing jobs for many unemployed youths in the society.

Earlier, the UN-Habitat regional director had commended Nigeria’s leadership role in the funding of UN-Habitat programmes and activities, not only in Nigeria, but in other African countries.

While commending the cleanliness of Abuja city, Mangiza explained that the delegation was in the FCTA to see how the UN Habitat could provide support, especially in the areas of access to funds and capacity development.