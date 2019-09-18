NEWS
FG Commissions Solar Project In Kebbi
The Federal Government has commissioned 90 kilo Watts of solar Mini hybrid project in Kare, Dadin Kowa community in Arewa local government area of Kebbi State.
The project was commissioned by the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Miss. Damilola Ogundeyi who was represented by Dr. Sunusi Uhiyare.
He said the project was executed under the supervision of Rural Electrification Fund of Ministry of Power.
According to him, the aimed of establishment of the solar mini hybrid was to reduce over dependence on electrical energy and create jobs opportunity to rural Communities and improve their living standard.
He further explained that the solar panel project would boost the socio economic development of rural communities pointing out that the solar panel energy is more reliable and affordable,
He pointed out that about three thousand residences would benefit from the project and that four hundred and twenty eight houses have been connected to the solar projects with eighty two commercial out reach.
The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the state is committed to the improvement of welfare of people across the state.
The governor who was represented by the permanent secretary Ministry for Water Resources, Engineer Aminu Umar, commended president Muhammadu Buhari for executing developmental project that touched the lives of citizens.
Bagudu stressed the need for communities to imbibe the culture of safeguarding government properties in their domain.The occasion was witness by emirs of Argungu, Arewa and well-wishers.
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
Why Delta Govt Is Spending Over N1bn On Federal Roads Rehabilitation
Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES10 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS13 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
The DisCos Need To Be Recapitalised