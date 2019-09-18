Foundation Offers Empowerment Teachings To Students

Special foundation ambassadors have offered analytical and public speaking skills, in addition to citizenship training to young students in some select schools in the Federal capital territory with focus on LEA primary school, Kuje, Abuja.

The special foundation, according to the ambassadors, is actively involved in proffering solutions to learning gaps in school curriculum in the country by training young students in creating writing, public speaking, critical thinking, leadership, patriotism and national values.

Speaking to newsmen at the summer school lessons in LEA Kuje, the founder of the Special foundation, Seyi Akinwale said, “True economic development and good leadership can only be achieved by an inclusive educational system. When you educate young people, you are building the pillars of society. I believe in nation building and that citizens must be catalysts of the positive change they want to see in their communities.

Seyi said, “We cannot look to the government for solutions to all the social problems we find in our community. This is the reason we created this platform to address specific societal ills in education.”

Also speaking, an ambassador of Special foundation, Chukwuma Nwanze, said at the ceremony that, “These are tough times and there is no better time than now to join hands together to make the future brighter for every child. This is the reason why I am joining forces with the special foundation.

“This is to encourage patriotism and nationalism from a young age, raise verbally confident children, ignite creative writing and critical thinking in children and most of all, to raise selfless leaders for today and tomorrow.

It would be noted that the special summer is an annual 3-week programme aimed at improving the quality of education‎ received by children in Northern Nigeria.

The programme, which has impacted over 300 children in the last three years was developed ‎to address the gaps discovered in the current public education received by children in Northern Nigeria.

The focus is to improve the literacy and critical thinking abilities of at least 100 children from disadvantaged communities who are out of school or currently attending public schools in Abuja and its surrounding in states.