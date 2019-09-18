NEWS
Gov Emmanuel Lauded Over Peace In A/Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has been commended for ensuring peaceful co-existence in the state through the inclusion of all segments of the society in his administration.
Commissioner for Agriculture and Women Affairs, Dr. Glory Edet, who made the commendation, while addressing participants at a one-day seminar organised for royal women in the state at the Women Development Centre, IBB Way, Uyo, said the governor’s decision to carry all categories of people in the state along in the governance of Akwa Ibom had engendered peace.
Edet, who also commended the governor’s wife, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel for her relentless effort towards women empowerment said the essence of the seminar which had as its theme: “Royal Women and Healthy Living was to remind the royal mothers of their responsibilities in the communities and society as custodians of the culture and traditions of the people.”
In her presentation titled: “Managing Your Health,” the resource person, Dr. Christy Akwaowo, said it was imperative for women over 40 years of age to undergo yearly general health check, where health-related complaints such as breast cancer, diabetes, mental disorder and hypertension could be detected.
Akwaowo, who is also the president of Medical Women Association of Nigeria, MWAN, Akwa Ibom State chapter, listed sedentary life style, smoking, snuffing, excessive consumption of alcohol, salt, sugary beverages as well as restlessness as some of the predisposing factors causing majority of health problems in the contemporary society and called for a change of attitude.
The resource person, who advocated regular exercises and reduction in the quantity of food consumed by individuals, said that not less than 10 cases of diabetes are reported daily at the various hospitals.
