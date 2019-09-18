Group Protests Against Increase Of Rape In Adamawa 

A group known as Adamawa Coalition Against Rape (ACAR), have embark on a peaceful protest against increase cases of rape in Adamawa state.

The protesters as early as 7:00 AM took to major street of Yola where they visited Headquarters of the Nigerian Police, House of Assembly, office of the state chief judge and terminated the at Government House gate, where they registered their complaints to the authorities.

Some of the protesters carrying placard with inscriptions ‘Say no to rape and domestic violence’ ‘Rape is evil’ Reports rape cases’ urged authorities to ensure punitive measures against the perpetrators of the act

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri while receiving the protesters, vowed to ensure punitive measures against perpetrators of rape and sexual assaults on women in the state.

Fintiri said, “I want to assure Nigerians and Adamawa people that I am an advocate against rape.

“I will ensure that this trend that has been in the increase is stopped”.

Fintiri disclosed that’ he had directed Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice ensure adjudication of cases of rape to its logical conclusion in the state

“I will oversee it personally, to ensure that justice is done to our daughters.

“We will ensure that justice prevails against whoever is indicated as rape suspect, no matter how well placed.”

Barrister Nari Welye the Executive Director of Clear-Child Voice Foundation, had told the governor, “Cases of rape are increasing and victims are suffering unnoticed. We feel it’s high time we raised the conscience of the society.

“We say justice delayed is justice denied. Adamawa has to move forward with the world against rape.

“That is why we are out: NGOs, faith-based organisations, media and all well-meaning individuals to bring our cry before you. Please rise for Adamawa people”.