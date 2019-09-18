NEWS
Health Workers Honour National Eye Centre CMD
The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of National Eye Centre, Kaduna, Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan has bagged award of Excellence from the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) for his integrity and outstanding performance in health care delivery in Nigeria.
Medical and Health Workers national president, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah said Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan was chosen from among all the Chief Executives of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria for the award based on four indicators used by the union for assessment.
These indicators included labour friendliness, general staff welfare, general infrastructural development and clinical development/performance.
The award was given to Dr. Alhassan along with the Chief Executives of Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe during the Quadrennial National Delegate Conference of Tertiary Health Institutions.
In his own remarks, Dr. Alhassan said the award would encourage him to make more strides in leading the National Eye Centre to achieve its mandate.
Mahmoud Babanini Alhassan who took over the reins of leadership in National Eye Centre in 2015 did his residency programme in Ophthalmology in the Centre from 1993 to 1999 leading to his being awarded the Fellowship of West African College of Surgeons (FWACS).
He then proceded to Singapore where he obtained Fellowship in Vitroretinal Surgery and Medicine in 2002. He again soared higher in 2013 when he obtained Masters of Science in Public Health for Eye Care (MPHEC) from University of London and Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
In the course of his employment with the Centre, he held several leadership positions, attended several national and international workshops, presented papers at various professional conferences and has several published research papers to his credit.
The National Eye Centre under his leadership has been experiencing harvest of awards. In 2018, Dr. Mustapha Bature, a resident with the Centre got Prof. Adenike Abiose Award as the best student in the West African College of Surgeons Part I examination at first attempt.
