I Saw The Miracle Of Allah

On Saturday the 14th of September 2019, at approximately 5:52 pm, I witnessed the miracle of Allah.…There was a fire. It was ferocious and intense. It was unforgiving and determined. It ate up everything in its wake, as its scorching embers made their way through material and matter, melting even metal and desecrating all. Almost everything was lost. But despite the destruction, under the burned debris, there lay five Holly Qurans… intact, as if they had been protected. The covers and sides of the pages were charred but the pages where the words of Allah were remained whole and undamaged. As I looked at the scorched remains against the five pure and intact Qurans, I knew that I had just witnessed the miracle of Allah.

While I have had the knowledge that a full version of the Holly Quran cannot burn on its own and even though I had come into contact with a Quran that wouldn’t burn in a fire in my past, this incident where I saw five Quran’s in a fire scorched room intact, proved to me that the Holly Quran really cannot burn.

The extraordinary miracle of the five Qurans that I experienced reinforced my faith and my love for my Deen. While every religious tradition reports cases of miracles due to supernatural causes, miraculous healings, visions, etc, the type of miracle I experienced with the five Qurans was a life changing one. The experience instantly transformed my view of life; what may be going on in my life or what’s important or what is meaningful.

Seeing the five Quran’s that didn’t burn in the fire, gave me a feeling of gratitude, awe and wonder. It made me want to strengthen my faith as much as humanly possible. It made me count my blessings and forced me to reflect on life and death, on those small blessings and vivid signs that Allah shows me every day. It made me grateful for every good thing, every loss, every gain and every challenge that Allah has introduced to my life. Seeing the five Quran’s that didn’t burn in the fire, made me remember why I love being a Muslim. I love being Muslim for many reasons.

With my experience of the five Qurans, more than most times in my life, I have reflected on how much I enjoy being Muslim, regardless of how complicated third forces make it out to be. Being a Muslim is an incredibly exciting experience, as much as it is comforting. Being Muslim means that, no matter what, I will always be introduced to new ideas.

The Holly Quran is a vast, poetic explanation of everything pertaining to life. It is a way of living. It explains everything, even the things that I didn’t know that need explaining. It is complete. It’s absolutely beautiful.

In my eyes, the Quran is the Book of Life, joined with the Bible and the Torah. These 3 books, the ‘authentic’ writings, and not the modified ones, are indeed miraculous to me. I can fully see and appreciate that now more than ever.

As I gaze at the five Qurans which wouldn’t burn, I remember that I can read the Quran hundreds of times, and still discover new things about life as well as myself. As a Muslim, I can appreciate the Quran without skepticism. And I love that.

Looking at the five Qurans, I recall that, as a Muslim, I enjoy being me. I enjoy the confidence I have in my Deen. I enjoy the uniqueness of the words of The Almighty and the many ways my faith comforts me when I am in doubt. I’ve been through many obstacles in my life and being Muslim is the only reason I was able to get through them without losing myself in the process.

I was born as a Muslim. I’ve been raised as a Muslim. And as I grew up I have learned a lot of things that make me proud of being a Muslim. As a Muslim, I have learned to love all people; whatever their religion is. As a Muslim, I do not judge others. I respect everyone and their right to practice their religion, whether it is Islam or not. There is a verse in the Holly Quran, which says, “you have your religion and I have mine.”

Looking at the five Qurans, I know that, as a Muslim, I appreciate everything that The Almighty has created. When I look at any creature or thing, which is unbelievable to be created or done by a human being in our universe, I know who created them. Another verse in the Holly Quran says, “Allah created everything.”

I have always seen the Holly Quran as a miracle but even more so now as I look on to these five intact Qurans. Just by reading the Holly Quran, I can easily tell that it is not written by a human being. The Holly Quran is devine.

Some think that it is hard work being a Muslim because of the rules and certain constraints. But it isn’t hard to be a Muslim because, just ‘being’ is absolutely wonderful.As I watch the five Qurans, I know that being a Muslim brings me peace. It is a peace that comes with the security and contentment that I feel from within. The idea that a superior Being is looking after me, wanting the best for me, diverting trials and tribulations just for me. It gives me the realization of life and its purposes and the ease it delivers in fulfilling these aims.

To me, these five Qurans are proof that being a Muslim means that I share a wonderful history and legacy with a blessed people. I am proud of that history and can look at our Prophets (PBUT) and Islamic heroes (PBUT) for inspiration and motivation.With these five Qurans, I am aware that Islam keeps me mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy. It gives me a guarantee of a life of success in this world and in the hereafter, providing I live my life in accordance to the wishes of my Creator.

In my mind, these five Qurans are proof that Islam makes my problems go away and makes it easy for me to overlook the injustices of creation because I know that I have a Lord that is just.

I have always loved being a Muslim because it a message, a blessing and perfected way of life straight from Almighty Allah. I love being a Muslim because it is the Holy Prophet’s (SAW) way.I watch the five Qurans, intact from that blazing inferno and I realize that the greatest thing that makes me love being a Muslim is The Almighty God. Allah is my Lord and My Creator. He is the Master of my Universe. I love being a Muslim simply because of God. I am a Muslim because I love God. And I love God because He is the most Beautiful, wonderful Thing there is.

In Islam, the first part of the Islamic shahada, or testimony of faith, is la ilaha il’Allah, “there is no god but God!” Islam puts the One God front and center, a simple and commanding being. And I love Islam purely for that. I look at the five Qurans and I know that it is because of Allah that I am here. It is because of Him that I am what I am now. If He weren’t there, I would not be here. Nothing, to me, is more Superior to my Creator.

As I gaze at the five Qurans, I thank the Almighty for all my trials and blessings. And I thank Him for being what I am… A Muslim.

(I will be donating the five Qurans to the Central Mosque in Abuja so that other people can see, believe and feel the miracle that I experienced first hand)