NEWS
IPAC Seek Scrapping Of SIEC
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) describing them as appendages of the state governments who uses them to feather their own nest.
National chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) High Chief Peter Ameh who stated this at a press briefing said with the presence of SIEC, there could never be free, fair and credible elections at the local government levels.
Ameh who is also the national Chairman of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) stated that governors have hijacked SIECs and use them in their own favour and that of their parties against the growth of robust opposition in the states and growth of smaller parties .
Speaking further, the IPAC helmsman noted that the unfortunate trend has stifled development at the wards and local government level.
Ameh who condemned the failure of some governor’s to conduct local government elections, called on the 9th National Assembly to amended some sections of the Constitution to guarantee financial autonomy for local government.
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
Why Delta Govt Is Spending Over N1bn On Federal Roads Rehabilitation
Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES10 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS13 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
The DisCos Need To Be Recapitalised