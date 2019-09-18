IPAC Seek Scrapping Of SIEC

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) describing them as appendages of the state governments who uses them to feather their own nest.

National chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) High Chief Peter Ameh who stated this at a press briefing said with the presence of SIEC, there could never be free, fair and credible elections at the local government levels.

Ameh who is also the national Chairman of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) stated that governors have hijacked SIECs and use them in their own favour and that of their parties against the growth of robust opposition in the states and growth of smaller parties .

Speaking further, the IPAC helmsman noted that the unfortunate trend has stifled development at the wards and local government level.

Ameh who condemned the failure of some governor’s to conduct local government elections, called on the 9th National Assembly to amended some sections of the Constitution to guarantee financial autonomy for local government.