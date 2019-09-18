Just In: PMB Suspends  HoS Oyo-Ita

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the head of service of the federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, to proceed on an indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Similarly, the president has approved the appointment of Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

According to a statement by the director media in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation,Willey Bassey, Dr. Mrs. Yemi-Esan, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources takes over.

The President has also approved the extension of the tenure of seven (7) retiring Permanent Secretaries for a period of one calendar year with effect from 1st October, 2019 to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new Ministers.

The affected Permanent Secretaries are:

Georgina Ehuriah – Ministry of Interior

Ifeoma I. Anagbogu – Federal Ministry of Women Affairs

Grace Gekpe – Federal Ministry of Information & Cultu

Umar M. Bello – Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development

Suleiman Mustapha Lawal – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Comfort C. Ekaro – Federal Ministry of Water Resources

Olusegun A. Adekunle – General Services Office (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation)

Similarly,he said President Buhari has directed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to commence the process for the selection of new Permanent Secretaries to replace all retiring Permanent Secretaries.

“The decision of Government to extend the tenure of these Permanent Secretaries is premised on the need to ensure that the new Ministers are properly guided, briefed about their sectors and to ensure that a solid foundation is laid for the delivery on the Presidential Mandate which they jointly signed.

“The Permanent Secretaries will also help the Ministers to manage the process for the preparation of the 2020 Budget in line with the commitment of Government to return to the January-December budget circle and help develop various policies and programmes aimed at lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“The action of Mr. President is in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 171 (2) d of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” he added