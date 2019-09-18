NEWS
Kenyatta Announces $200,000 Annual Grant To OATUU
Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday announced a $200,000 yearly subvention to the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).
The Kenyan President made the pledge at General Council meeting of the Organization of African Trade Union unity holding in Nairobi, stressing that the annual grant of 200,000 US dollars will help advance the organization’s integration agenda.
Kenyatta who was the special guest of honor at the event posited that strong independent trade unions are pillars of democracy, progress, and prosperity.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who also doubles as President of the International Union Confederation (ITUC) stated this in a short statement sent to journalists.
The President said it was disheartening to see Africans lose lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea to seek opportunities because the continent cannot come together and grow its own prosperity that would provide them employment and a future of hope.
He asked African labour organizations to be at the forefront in advocating for the free movement of goods, persons, labour and capital across the entire African continent saying, “this free movement within Africa was a large part of the dream that informed the formation of Organization of African Trade Union Unity in the year 1973; it should not be forgotten.”
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
Why Delta Govt Is Spending Over N1bn On Federal Roads Rehabilitation
Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES10 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS13 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
The DisCos Need To Be Recapitalised