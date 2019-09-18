POLITICS
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: Our Reconciliation Process Yielding Results – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all its aggrieved members after the governorship primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States are appeased.
The party also said it is poised for sweeping victory in the November 16 Kogi and Bayelsa Governorship elections, saying its grassroots structures have been activated in the two states ahead of the elections.
A statement from national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its members and supporters have nothing to fear as reconciliatory efforts in the aftermath of the governorship primary elections in the two states are yielding immense results and further strengthening its structures and formation as one big, united and formidable family.
The PDP “assures that it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all aggrieved members are appeased so that our party faces the elections as a family.”
The party “commends the understanding and the spirit of sportsmanship being exhibited by critical stakeholders in the two states as well as their commitment towards the success of the party at the elections.
The PDP “notes that it has already galvanized all segments of the voting population across the two states, which are known strongholds of the party, adding that no shenanigan by the violence-prone All Progressives Congress (APC) can stop its coast to victory in the elections,” the party said.
MOST READ
NECA, PenCom Task Employers On Compliance With CPS
Wase Takes Oath Of Office As First Dep Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament
ICPC Academy Graduates 49 Investigators
US Says Saudi Oil Attack Drones, Missiles Were Launched From Iran
SIFAX Group Decries Attacks On Vessels At Lagos Port
Police Arrest Soldier For Beating Civilian
36 -yr- old Stabs Father To Death In Kano
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS2 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Oil Declines As Market Assess Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- NEWS16 hours ago
Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kevin Hart Hit With $60m Lawsuit Over Sex Tape
- NEWS19 hours ago
Anambra Guber: Stakeholders Rally Support For Okeke
- NEWS4 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Again, SA Authorities Delay Evacuation of 320 Nigerians Billed For Tuesday