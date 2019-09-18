AGRICULTURE
Kogi Govt Set To Commission N4bn Rice Mill Factory
Kogi state government is set to inaugurate a newly constructed over N4 billion rice mill factory with the capacity to produce 50 tonnes of rice per day.
The State Governor Alhaji Yayaha Bello, disclosed this during an inspection tour to the factory site, at Omi Dam in Ejiba, Yagba West LGA of Kogi. ‘’In 2016, we visited this particular Dam and I promised to establish rice mill here, and today we have this factory 100 per cent established by Kogi State Government, which had been neglected by all the past PDP administration.
‘’We approach the Federal Government through the Minister for Water Resources to allow us to use this Dam for the benefi of our people.
‘’Today, we are here to inspect a brown new rice factory that is second to none as far as the northern Nigeria is concern,’’ he said.
He noted that the factory has the capacity to produce over 1000 bags of 50 kg of high quality rice every day, and could employ over 5000 people as direct jobs, and more of indirect employments.
He added that over N300 million would be injected into the economy of Kogi State every month through the factory, while generating additional over N120 million revenue to the state IGR monthly.
‘’The rice mill will also be producing fish and poultry meals, because we are presently having over 500 fish ponds in this Omi Dam.
‘’We have the capacity to produce cassava and all agro allied products in this particular location,’’he stated.
He added that the factory had its own independent power generation plant, powered through biomass gasification technology.
According to him, the capacity of the is plant is 500 kWh and the rice milling plant capacity at every processing line (shift) is 200kwh.
He stressed that the plant would have an excess power of 300kwh which would be used to power strategic locations in neighbouring communities.
MOST READ
NECA, PenCom Task Employers On Compliance With CPS
Wase Takes Oath Of Office As First Dep Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament
ICPC Academy Graduates 49 Investigators
US Says Saudi Oil Attack Drones, Missiles Were Launched From Iran
SIFAX Group Decries Attacks On Vessels At Lagos Port
Police Arrest Soldier For Beating Civilian
36 -yr- old Stabs Father To Death In Kano
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS2 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Oil Declines As Market Assess Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- NEWS16 hours ago
Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kevin Hart Hit With $60m Lawsuit Over Sex Tape
- NEWS19 hours ago
Anambra Guber: Stakeholders Rally Support For Okeke
- NEWS4 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Again, SA Authorities Delay Evacuation of 320 Nigerians Billed For Tuesday