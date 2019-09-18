NEWS
LANW, Mac Arthur Foundation Hold Education Training For 105 SBMCs In Kaduna
The Legal Awareness for Nigeria Women (LANW) in partnership with Mac Arthur foundation has provided Resource Mobilization and Needs Assessment training for 105 School Based Management Committee (SBMC) drawn from three local government areas of Kaduna State.
The Executive director of LANW, Barrister Rebecca Sako-John in her opening remarks disclosed that the SBMCs where drawn from Chikun, Kaura and Soba local government areas under her Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES).
She also noted that LAWN is going to monitor the SBMCs to ensure quality of education in Kaduna State. “we are going to improve the quality of education in Kaduna state, and also help to improve education indices and well-being of the Citizenry”.
Barrister Sako-John noted that SBMCs are to improve accountability in the use of Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds in their various communities.
She also disclosed that, the training of the SBMC is to let them know how to access schools improvement programme funds for their respective local government areas.
“We are to track at least 10% of the schools in the 3 LGA, so that more schools will be involved”.
She urged the participants to avoid corruption while discharging their duties, either as SBMC member or as the head teacher.
Also speaking on the roles of SBMCs, Esther Jibji from State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) urged the participants to oversee the use of resources made available for schools within their communities.
Jibji also tasked the participants to monitor school activities including people’s attendance and teacher’s absenteeism, stressing that by doing so, they will be helping in reducing the number of out of school children.
Some of the participants expressed satisfaction with the training and assured of ensuring proper monitoring of resource mobilization and Needs assessment of projects within their communities.
