NEWS
NGO Tasks Nigerians On Proper Waste Management
The President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Right, an NGO, Mr Williams Osaze, on Wednesday advised Nigerians to engaged in proper waste disposal to prevent spread of diseases.
Osaze told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that proper waste disposal would promote sound environmental sanitation practices and increase development in the country.
According to him, waste can cause infection diseases such as cholera, typhoid, polio, among others.
“But, if we can properly manage our waste, it can promote effective sanitation and enhance development in the country.
“Waste is business, waste is wealth, my message to young Nigerians is to invest on waste management because it is a business that can generate money.
“Many people are busy in extolling those in the entertainment business, it is a business, fine, but why don’t we also engaged on the waste management services, it is a good business.
“It will generate income; it will put food on our table and prevent diseases around our environment as well.
“So, such business that will give you money, reduce diseases in our environment and improve our quality of life, is worthy to invest on,” he said.
Osaze said that waste, such as nylons, papers, glasses, metals, plastics, canes, among others could be turned to wealth, if managed properly.
He added that the efforts would help to reduce waste generated at various homes; markets, public places, organisations and promote environmental health.
According to him, proper waste management can also create employment opportunities through the recycling industries by collecting, transporting; sorting and recycling the wastes.
“The best way to reduce indiscriminate disposal of waste is to engage on waste recycling as a waste management techniques.
“The waste collected at various dumpsites can be taken to refuse centres where wastes are recycled into useful products,” he said.
The president explained that recycling was a process of turning wastes into useful materials or products.
He said that one of the ways to protect the environmental health was to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste.
He noted that waste constitutes environmental and health hazards, adding that proper waste management would minimise indiscriminate disposal of waste in the country.
He, however, advised Nigerians to keep their environment clean to prevent outbreak of diseases. (NAN)
MOST READ
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
Why Delta Govt Is Spending Over N1bn On Federal Roads Rehabilitation
Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS11 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES10 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS13 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS10 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians
- EDITORIAL13 hours ago
The DisCos Need To Be Recapitalised