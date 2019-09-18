NGO Tasks Nigerians On Proper Waste Management

The President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Right, an NGO, Mr Williams Osaze, on Wednesday advised Nigerians to engaged in proper waste disposal to prevent spread of diseases.

Osaze told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that proper waste disposal would promote sound environmental sanitation practices and increase development in the country.

According to him, waste can cause infection diseases such as cholera, typhoid, polio, among others.

“But, if we can properly manage our waste, it can promote effective sanitation and enhance development in the country.

“Waste is business, waste is wealth, my message to young Nigerians is to invest on waste management because it is a business that can generate money.

“Many people are busy in extolling those in the entertainment business, it is a business, fine, but why don’t we also engaged on the waste management services, it is a good business.

“It will generate income; it will put food on our table and prevent diseases around our environment as well.

“So, such business that will give you money, reduce diseases in our environment and improve our quality of life, is worthy to invest on,” he said.

Osaze said that waste, such as nylons, papers, glasses, metals, plastics, canes, among others could be turned to wealth, if managed properly.

He added that the efforts would help to reduce waste generated at various homes; markets, public places, organisations and promote environmental health.

According to him, proper waste management can also create employment opportunities through the recycling industries by collecting, transporting; sorting and recycling the wastes.

“The best way to reduce indiscriminate disposal of waste is to engage on waste recycling as a waste management techniques.

“The waste collected at various dumpsites can be taken to refuse centres where wastes are recycled into useful products,” he said.

The president explained that recycling was a process of turning wastes into useful materials or products.

He said that one of the ways to protect the environmental health was to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste.

He noted that waste constitutes environmental and health hazards, adding that proper waste management would minimise indiscriminate disposal of waste in the country.

He, however, advised Nigerians to keep their environment clean to prevent outbreak of diseases. (NAN)