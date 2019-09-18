ENTERTAINMENT
Omawumi Holds Live Concert To Kick- off Album Tour
Popular Nigerian songstress, Omawumi will be performing live at the Freedom Park in Lagos on Saturday September 21st, 2019 in line with her new album tour, ‘In Her Feelings’.
She will be supported by other capable acts like Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Slim Case, Brymo, Lami Phillips, Ego and DJ Spinall. Get ready for a total, fresh and intriguing night.
Known by her stage name Omawumi, Omawumi Megbele is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity who had blazed the trail in the music world and still thriving showing her impact releasing hit songs. She was the 1st runner-up of the maiden Nigeria Idols West Africa.
Omawumi is a brand ambassador for Globacom, Konga.com, and Malta Guinness. She’s also part of the campaign called “Rise with the Energy of Africa”.
