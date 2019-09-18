BUSINESS
Oracle Nigeria Opens Centre To Drive Digital Skills
Oracle Nigeria has opened is Cloud Centre of Excellence in Lagos dedicated to driving digital skills development across local partner network.
The centre will enable knowledge sharing and ready availability of Oracle’s full stack of services to help Oracle partners develop and implement transformative cloud projects across Africa. It was opened in collaboration with Redington, a leading value added distributor operating in sub-Saharan Africa.
Country manager, Oracle Nigeria, Adebayo Sanni said “Cloud led digital transformation is on the rise across Africa, and with this acceleration comes the demand for improved services and solutions from local partners.
“The new Cloud Centre of Excellence will allow Oracle partners to focus on continuous skills development and education of their employees, empowering the Nigerian IT ecosystem to grow, while better servicing customers who are embarking on their cloud journey.”
Vice president Redington Value, Cherian John said “The new Cloud Centre of Excellence aims to provide a variety of enablement, engagement and development resources in Nigeria; delivering technical training workshops aimed at developing partner skills.
MOST READ
NECA, PenCom Task Employers On Compliance With CPS
Wase Takes Oath Of Office As First Dep Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament
ICPC Academy Graduates 49 Investigators
US Says Saudi Oil Attack Drones, Missiles Were Launched From Iran
SIFAX Group Decries Attacks On Vessels At Lagos Port
Police Arrest Soldier For Beating Civilian
36 -yr- old Stabs Father To Death In Kano
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS2 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES4 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- BUSINESS21 hours ago
Oil Declines As Market Assess Attacks On Saudi Facilities
- NEWS16 hours ago
Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Kevin Hart Hit With $60m Lawsuit Over Sex Tape
- NEWS4 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- NEWS19 hours ago
Anambra Guber: Stakeholders Rally Support For Okeke
- NEWS20 hours ago
JUST IN: Again, SA Authorities Delay Evacuation of 320 Nigerians Billed For Tuesday