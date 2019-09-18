CRIME
Police Arrest Soldier For Beating Civilian
The police in Lagos, yesterday arrested a Nigerian Army personnel attached to Real Estate, Bonny camp, for allegedly beating a civilian to stupor.
The Police Public Relations officer (PPRO) in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest.
“The soldier was arrested and handed over to military Police for internal disciplinary proceedings and if found wanting, he will be returned to the Police for prosecution in conventional court”, he said.
“The civilian who is a power and machine engineer, was taken to hospital and given medical treatment. He is responding to treatment”
“The soldier is a lance corporal attached to Nigerian Army Real Estate, Bonny camp,” Elkana said.
The suspect pounced on the victim, one 34-year-old Temitope Oluwafemi, for allegedly causing traffic at Gbagada expressway, Charley Boy Bus stop.
The soldier, who was on mufti, riding a motorcycle with army colour, accused the victim of causing the traffic obstruction.
“The soldier came down from his motorcycle and gave a blow to the victim on his eyes and head”.
“The victim was bleeding and he threatened everyone that wanted to rescue the victim, including two persons in the car”.
“After beating him to stupor, he damaged the Lexus car and attempted to go with his bike. The operatives of the taskforce on environment came to the scene. They arrested the soldier and carried the bike to Anthony Police station”.
“They handed the soldier to the Divisional Police Officer, Mrs Patricia Amadin and went away with the motorcycle, because the bike was plying restricted road”.
“The victim was rushed to a private hospital within Anthony village but was rejected. The police had to take him to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment,” the source said.
