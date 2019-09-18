Rivers: Police Arrest 2 Over Killings Of Young Women

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the murder of young women in Rivers State in the past two months.

No fewer than 11 young women have been strangled to death in different hotels in Port Harcourt, the state capital and Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state.

The commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, however said only eight deaths were recorded.

Dandaura disclosed that one of the suspects was arrested in Port Harcourt while the other was tracked down in Kaduna State.

He said one the suspects was arrested when a lady reported to the police about a man who promised to pay her N30,000 if she agrees to spend the night with him.

The commissioner of Police stated that the suspect arrested in Kaduna State is still with the Kaduna State Police Command and would be paraded before newsmen once he is handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.

Dandaura said a taskforce comprising of operatives of the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Rivers State Hotels and Tourism Board and the Nigerian Hoteliers Association, have been set up to ensure that hoteliers in the state install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in their facilities.

He said the taskforce would also ensure that hoteliers’ request for International Passport, National Identity Card, Drivers Licences or Voters’ Cards, from guests who want to lodge in their facilities.

The police chief said the taskforce, which will commence operation at the end of this week, would shut down hotels that fail to comply with the guidelines of the taskforce.

Dandaura, who stated that the command has already sealed off two hotels where the last two victims were killed, said that the command would seal off any hotel where any other young women is killed as well as arrest and prosecute the hotel managers and receptionists.

He said hoteliers in the state must send their staff on training with security agencies in order to prepare them for the tasks ahead.

The Police commissioner said from the way many of the victims were found with white cloths ties on their necks, hands and legs the killings may be occult related.