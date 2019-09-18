UNIMAID Declares School Safe For Academic Activities After Attack Threat

Following attempts by the Boko Haram terrorists to cause mayhem in the University of Maiduguri Sunday night through a lone suicide bomber , which was foiled by security personnel on duty, the top management committee of the institution has declared the university safe and secured for normal academic activities, particularly, lectures and the ongoing second semester examinations.

A statement issued by Prof Danjuma Gambo, the Director of UNIMAID Radio and Public Relations, to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri, he said that while additional measures are being taken for the protection of lives and property, that parents, guardians and other stakeholders should know that the university will do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of all staffs and students on campus.

Prof Gambo said, “After a very long period of relative peace and tranquillity, the University of Maiduguri has once again, been brought to public attention following the recent security breach on campus by elements suspected to be insurgents”.

“Consequently, the media landscape was replete with reports and analysis of the incident, many of which do not reflect the facts on ground”.

“ For the avoidance of doubt, on Sunday,15th September, 2019 at 21 : 45 hours, a lone suicide bomber ( male, approximately 24 years old) attempted to inflict maximum harm on innocent members of the university community.

“However, following a hot pursuit by the over-vigilant security men on duty, the bomber hurriedly entered a disused building at the extreme end of the campus (to the East) and detonated his Improvised Explosive Device (I.E.D.), thereby dying alone”.

“Unfortunately, while the building was damaged, a female student sustained a minor injury in an attempt to escape from the general area. She has already been treated and discharged from the university clinic.”

The statement reads that, “Since the unfortunate incident, the university management has been receiving messages of sympathy and solidarity from individuals and organisations, particularly His Excellency, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Govemor of Borno State.

“He has already visited the scene of the explosion , commiserated with the community and reiterated the commitment of the State Government to substantially support the University in reinforcing its already existing security arrangements.

“Following a careful review of the situation, the Top Management Committee (TMC) decided that the campus is safe and secured and that normal academic activities, particularly lectures and the on-going second semester examinations, should be concluded in line with the Senate-approved calendar of events.

“Therefore, while additional measures are being taken for the protection of lives and property, parents, guardians and other stakeholders are hereby assured that the University will do everything possible to ensure the safety and security of all staff and students on campus.

“Management appreciates the sympathy, solidarity and enormous support of the federal govemment, the government and people, all security agencies and services, community and religious leaders, our great alumni, the media and the entire university community “, the statement further reads.