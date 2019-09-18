Wase Takes Oath Of Office As First Dep Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has been sworn in as the first Deputy Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament.

The oath was administered on Monday by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Moustapha Cisse Lo at the opening ceremony of the Second Extra Ordinary Session of the Parliament in Monrovia, the Republic of Liberia.

Wase replaces the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun, who did not seek re-election back to the Nigerian House of Representatives after the end of his tenure.

The choice of Wase as successor to Lasun was unanimously adopted by the Nigerian Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, as well as other members of the regional legislative body.

Speaking after he was sworn in, Wase promised to collaborate with his colleagues in the parliament to work towards the integration of the region.

While thanking his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him by raising him to the office of first Deputy Speaker, Wase also assured that he would bring his wealth of experience in the Nigerian House of Representatives to bear on the regional parliament.

“I am grateful to my honourable colleagues for unanimously adopting me as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

“My priority is to work harmoniously with my colleagues especially the honourable speaker, Moustapha Cisse Lo to advance the integration of the West African sub region.

“I hope to bring my years of experience in the Nigerian Legislature to bear on the ECOWAS Parliament”, he said.

The second ordinary session of the Parliament is scheduled to hold between November and December, 2019 in Abuja.