Woman In Police Net For Killing Husband Over Daughter’s Birthday

Operatives of Lagos State Police command said they have arrested a 23-year of woman, Stella Peter for Killing her hubby over daughter’s birthday party in Lagos.

The police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in a statement made available to journalist on Tuesday said the incident happened yesterday, when Homicide detectives from Surulere Division arrested one Stella Peter 23 years old for stabbing her hubby, Bala Haruna , 25 years old to death.

According to him, the couple who were not actually married, lived together at No 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere lagos, for three years and have a baby who just turned one.

“An argument ensued between them which turned violent and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back which led to his death.

“The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.”

Meanwhile, the Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba have taken over the investigation and the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.

The police said she will be charged to Court for murder as soon as investigation is being concluded.