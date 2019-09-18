BUSINESS
Zenith Bank Hosts Customers To Music Festival
Zenith Bank is hosting its customers to a night of music festival which will feature top artists which include: Olamide, Flavour, Phyno, Niniola, Mayorkun and Rema.
The music festival tagged “Zenith Bank Aspire Music Festival” will hold in Lagos on Saturday, September 21, 2019
Dubbed as the most anticipated entertainment event of the year, the
Bank said the festival promises to be a night to remember, as it will feature captivating and thrilling musical performances by some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes.
Also on hand to anchor the event and trill the audience with rib-cracking jokes is Kenny Black, while celebrity hypeman, Do2dtun, will be revving up the crowd throughout the night.
According to the bank, the festival, which is a must attend event for music lovers, tourists and fun seekers, is one of a series of events lined up by Zenith Bank to usher in “Style by Zenith 2.0”, the bank’s annual lifestyle fair which will take place towards the end of the year.
Attendance at the music festival is exclusively reserved for Zenith Bank customers. However, non-Zenith customers can still participate by simply opening a Zenith Bank account and registering to attend at www.zenithbank.com/style.
