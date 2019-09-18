Zulum Assures Of Polio Eradication Counterpart Fund Payment

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has assured members of Bill and Melinda Gates as well as Dangote Foundations of prompt payments of its counterpart funding for the routine immunization exercise, meant to rid the state of polio.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while addressing a delegation from the foundations at the government house, Maiduguri.

Zulum noted that payments of counterpart funding is very necessary to enable the team embark on proper enlightenment campaign, for effective routine immunization to areas that are inaccessible in the state.

The governor used the occasion to thank officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their contribution in the routine exercise, to make the state polio-free and expressed optimism that with the military in the campaign train, Borno will achieve the desired objectives.

Prof. Zulum also said that, a bill on national heath insurance scheme in the state will soon be presented to the House of Assembly members for passage into law, adding that the present administration will do everything possible to bring health care delivery to the door steps of the masses.

He avvered that within his administration’s 100 days in office, that he constructed 10 health care facilities in different locations in the state and promised to construct additional 10, to cater for the health needs of the people.

Zulum commended the two foundations for their untiring efforts in the routine immunization in Borno.

The governor also used the forum to acknowledge the various financial assistance by the two organizations most especially, Bill and Melinda Gates for constantly coming to the aid of the government.

Earlier in his remarks, the president, Bill and Melinda Gates, Dr Chris Elias , reiterated the commitment of the foundation in working closely with Borno state government, to strengthen all efforts geared towards ridding the state of polio.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, Borno state primary health care development agency, Dr Sule Mele, said that there are still about 43 children found in inaccessible settlements due to the Boko Haram terrorists activities, but assured that efforts are being made with the help of the military to reach out to them.

While comending the efforts of the state government for the prompt payments of the counterpart funding, Dr Mele also solicited for more assistance from the two foundations and local government chairmen for the next campaigns in preparatory for the next routine immunization.