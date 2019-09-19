38 New SANs Take Oath Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, will on Monday, 23rd September swear-in 38 lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria, (SAN).

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee led by the CJN had on July 5, 2019 announced the names of the 38 successful lawyers.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, the 38 lawyers would be conferred with the rank on Monday during the special court session marking the commencement of the new 2019/2020 legal year of the apex court.“The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, “ he said.

Akande added that the CJN will at the ceremony deliver a state of the judiciary address.

“As customary, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year, “ Akande added.

According to the statement, out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise. Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates.

Among the lawyers are the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Justice Adedayo Apata, and Lagos lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

The newly elevated lawyers also include Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, who is the wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour.

Others include, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana, Ama Etuwewe, Oladipo Olasope, Leslie Olutayo Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe and Andrew Hutton.

Others are, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alphonsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, and Echezona Etiaba. Godwin Omoaka, Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aikhunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Muyiwa.