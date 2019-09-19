43 Years Old Man Rapes Minor In Ogun

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 43 years old man, Oluwole Bamidele for raping a 6-years old minor (name withheld) in the state.

Bamidele allegedly committed the crime around 12: 45p.m last Friday after luring the minor into his room at Kayode Street in the Agoro area of Agbado axis of Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect, who is a co-tenant of the minor’s parent, carefully monitored her mother and ensured that the woman had gone out to give clothes to her tailor before luring the victim into his room where he had Carmel knowledge of the minor.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Agbado Division headquarters of the police by the victim’s father, Ikechukwu Blessing Orji.

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Agbado Division, CSP Aloko Amodu detailed his detectives to the scene of the crime at Kayode Street, Agoro area of Agbado where Bamidele was arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect at initial stage denied committing the crime, but when the victim was taken to the General hospital for medical examination, the medical report confirmed that the victim has been defiled. It was there he confessed committing the crime”.

Oyeyemi however, explained that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered that the suspect be immediately transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.