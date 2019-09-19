Army Working Round To Frustrate Boko Haram Strategies – Commander

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi has said that the military is working round the clock to ensure that all the strategies of Boko Haram will come to nothing.

Adeniyi disclosed this on Thursday in Maiduguri during an inter-agency meeting held by the various security agencies and other stakeholders to chat the way forward in the fight against Boko Haram terrorism.

He drew the attention of stakeholders to the activities of Boko Haram logistics suppliers, saying that businesses of such criminals will soon come to an end.

The Theatre Commander assured stakeholders and citizens that the state is in good hands adding that the terrorists are just making noise hence they cannot go beyond the level they are now.

Major General Adeniyi said:” Iam not happy with the supply of illegal logistics including fuel to the insurgents in one way or another.

“We have been seeing their logistics and capturing them. We would continue to capture them any day we see them.

“I don’t believe in the rumors that northern Borno will soon be history. I wish to dissociate myself from that narrative because such rumors are mere wishes that can never come to pass.

“Let me assure you that security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that all the strategies of the Boko Haram will come to nothing.

“To the terrorist, I say drop your weapons and leave all your commanders to die alone. You don’t need to die as a terrorist in the forest along with them.

He maintained that the insurgents are common criminals who will never achieve any political leadership in any part of the state or the country.

He warned sympathizers that their investments would soon end.