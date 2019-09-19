Confluence Rice Mill: ‘Attestation Of Gov Bello’s Desired Industrial Revolution, Economic Revitalization For Kogi’

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kogi State who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engineer Abubakar Ohere has lauded the completion of Ejiba Rice Processing Mill factory noting that such was an attestation to Governor Bello’s desire to industrialize the State and revitalize its economy.

Ohere said this in Lokoja while receiving elders of Ejuku-Ejiba community in Yagba West local government area of the state who were on thank you visit to the governor for sitting such massive project on their soil.

He pointed out that the rice mill which would position the State among leading rice producers in the country would bring about robust economic growth and generate over 5,000 jobs

The Special Adviser affirmed that if such drive towards industrialization continued, the State was on its path to economic buoyancy and an unprecedented development which the young generation would be proud to witness.

He further stated that the Rice Milling factory has the capacity to produce an estimated fifty tones daily which translate to over one thousand packaged (50kg) Confluence Rice every single day; six thousand bags weekly and twenty four thousand bags monthly to ensure food security and improved revenue for the state.

Ohere congratulated the people of Kogi West Senatorial district, particularly the people of Yagba West for housing such gigantic developmental project stating that the Governor’s move has clearly demonstrated his non tribalistic leadership style.

He revealed that many farmers would benefit immensely from this giant stride as there now exists a market for their rice produce which would further allow them to enlarge their capacity and make more money.

Engineer Ohere charged the people to see logical reasons to vote wisely for the second term return of Governor Bello, pointing out that there are better days ahead with him at the helm of affairs of the Confluence State.