POLITICS
I’ll Bring Kogi Back On Track Of Glory, Says AP Candidate
The candidate of Accord Party (AP) in the race to Lugard House, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi has vowed to bring Kogi State back on the track of glory if elected governor on November 16, 2019.
The Accord Party flag bearer told journalists in Lokoja that one of his cardinal reasons for vying for governorship was to bring meaning to living as obtains in other civilised communities, which is conspicuously absent under the current political climate in Kogi State.
He lamented the alarming rate of infrastructural decay and high degree of economic morbidity which, according to him, has thrown the people of the state into a deep sea of frustration.
Mohammed said, “Our people have been living a life of excruciating poverty in the past three and half years as a result of misplaced priority by the present administration in Kogi state.
“Human capital development have totally disappeared, commercial activities in all sections have collapsed and are at all time low. Hunger in the state has thrown married women to prostitutiion, urban rural migration has become the order of the day as meeting the needs of the society even as civil servants is no longer possible”.
He maintained that the present precarious situation of the people would become a thing of the past as soon as he is elected governor of Kogi state come November 16 2016.
