Indian IGP Calls For Proper Equipment Of Police To Tackle Insecurity

The Inspector General of Police, India, Dr Roopa Moudgil as called for effective equipping of police officers in order to tackle insecurity in Nigeria and globally.

The Indian police boss, who spoke Thursday at the the Gusau Institute conference on ‘Effective policing strategies for Nigeria’ in Abuja, said police officers must be properly equipped with vehicles, uniforms, rifles, welfare among others in order to carry out their duties effectively.

She also noted that good support systems from the public and the government will help the police to perform their duties optimally.

Speaking on the issue of community policing, Moudgil noted that in India, the police had to employ the strategy of offering assistance to communities and individuals in the communities in order to get information which will aid them in carrying out their duties.

She stated that community policing is the best in tackling crimes and criminality at the local level.

Lamenting the general dislike for the police, the Indian police boss said quick response to calls from the public, transparency and upholding the issue of anti-corruption among the police officers would help the public to have trust on the Nigerian police and the police globally.

Also speaking at the function, a former vice president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo said any of the decisions Nigerians take in handling the police affairs, he will always support.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police in Nigeria, IGP Mohammed Adamu said Nigerian police structure currently is the best for the country.

The IGP noted that despite the centralisation of police in Nigeria, the Nigerian police remains the best with its current structure in handling Nigerian security problems.

The Inspector General of Police, who was represented by the assistant Inspector General Police, Zone 7 Abuja, AIG Hosea Karma said though crimes have taken new dimension, the Nigerian police must devise a way to tackle them true intelligence gathering.

He noted that desperate the pockets of crimes across the country, the Nigerian police is positioned to tackle crimes in Nigeria