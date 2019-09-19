NEWS
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State deepened yesterday as an aggrieved aspirant in the recent governorship primaries, Abubakar Ibrahim, said he has gone to court seeking to be declared the candidate of the party. This was disclosed at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, addressed by the campaign spokesman of the Abubakar Ibrahim campaign organisation, Shaba Ibrahim, who was flanked by the aggrieved aspirant, Ibrahim and the director general of the campaign who is a former acting governor, Clarence Olafemi. The campaign spokesman who faulted the process that produced Engr Musa Wada as candidate of the party ahead of the election, faulted the authenticity of 600 votes recorded for the candidate.
Noting that the process and conclusion of the committee on the primaries falls short of the expectation of rational minds, the spokesman questioned why 247 votes which the committee initially ignored was later announced as belonging to Senator Dino Melaye. He said, “We as democratic and law abiding people have taken steps to seek redress within the confines of the law. We have approached the court to seek redress and it is because this matter is not otherwise subjudiced, we will not go into many details”.
“But suffice to state that, we have won and prayed to the court that Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim be and ought to be declared as the candidate of the PDP based on the valid votes recorded at the primaries. We are not unaware of insinuations going round that we seek to void the entire process that is far from the truth. Our prayer is sole and that is, we won the election and ought to be so declared. We seek no more and we ask for no less,” he said.
Noting the inconsistencies arising from the primaries, he said “I want us to recall that it was upon the assurances of the chairman of the committee, no less a person than his excellence, governor of Adamawa State, Umar Fintiri that all the materials and the ballot used in the election that was disrupted by gunmen on the September 3 have been fully recovered, and did we consent to the counting and sorting of the ballot and process on September 4, 2019?.
