Lagos Okays Continuity Of RTEAN Executives

The Lagos State Government has endorsed the continued stay in office of the present executives of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) pending October 31, 2019 expiration date the present administration was sworn in.

Chairman, Lagos state Chapter of RTEAN Alhaji Musa Muhammadu who made this known in Lagos said the decision to allow the present administration to continue was taken at a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in Lagos.

He disclosed that certificate presented at the date of inauguration of the Lagos executives was at the meeting shown to the Deputy Governor as evidence.

Muhammadu who doubles as acting president of the association, directed all Zonal Chairmen to return to base and coordinate activities of members.

On the dismissal of the former President Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo and Secretary General Comrade Ibrahim Yusuf said that 28 out of the 31 members of the National Executive Council rose from an emergency meeting on Wednesday endorsing the dismissal of the duo on the premises that they are merely interested in the appointment of their stooges as interim Chairmen Secretaries.

He accused the former president of creating confusion amongst member in Niger and Kaduna state chapters of the association.

The Acting Secretary Comrade noted that the decision to dissolve Lagos Chapter was carried out two people without convening any meeting of the National Executive Council.

Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo said that Abuja is the Headquarters of the association adding that “It was illegal for few people to gather in Lagos and suspend me”