NDA Offers Free Medical Treatment, Donates 1,000 Education Materials To Dankande Community

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has offered Flfree medical treatment, donated tens of eye glass, wrappers and 1,000 education materials to members of Dankande Community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is part of the civil military activities preparatory to the passing out of the 630 cadets from the Academy.

The residents were offered free treatment in areas covering clinical, dental, eye, laboratory, nursing and pharmaceutical services.

The Commandant, Major GeneGeneral Adeniyi Oyebade said the gesture was to sustain existing relationship with communities around the school.

The outreach is in fulfillment of the academy’s continuous determination to impact positively on the lives of residents of villages neighbouring the academy and to express gratitude to them, the commandant said.

He assured that serious ailments that require extensive medical attention would be referred to the Academy’s medical facility for further treatment for free.

General Oyebade pledged to renovate a block of two classrooms in the primary school to enhance teaching and learning.

He urged the community members to continue to be law abiding and report suspicious people or events to security agencies.

The Commandant expressed the hope that the community would immensely benefit from the gesture at the end of the exercise.

In his address, the Acting Commander of NDA Hospital, Lt. Colonel Jude Akunne explained that the outreach was borne out of the commandant’s passion for impacting positively on the lives of its neighbours.

The village head of Dankande, Mallam Musa Abdul expressed gratitude to the NDA for bringing the programme to them and pledged that the community would reciprocate the gesture.

Thousands of Dankande residents and its environs are expected to benefit from the free medical services.

It could be recalled the NDA extended similar gestures to other communities across the country. In July 2019, locals of Dogon Fadama in Kontagora LGA of Niger State were also donated drugs, bore hole among other supports.