BUSINESS
Oil Prices Edge Up After Turbulent Week
Oil prices edged higher in Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia’s pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.
Brent crude futures rose 24 cents to 63.84 dollars a barrel by 0634 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 21 cents to 58.32 dollars a barrel.
The steadying of nerves came after Saudi Arabia set out the timeline to resume full operations, and also said it had managed to restore supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its oil inventories.
Brent prices had jumped 14.6 per cent on Monday, the contract’s biggest one-day percentage gain since at least 1988.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, has said the crippling attack on its oil sites was “unquestionably sponsored” by bitter regional rival Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump said there were many options short of war with Iran and added that he had ordered the U.S. Treasury to “substantially increase sanctions” on Tehran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.
“Prices may have found equilibrium for now,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, adding that a quick recovery in Saudi oil production would confirm disruptions could be temporary.
The head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday it does not see a need to release emergency oil stocks as markets are well supplied.
While tensions in the Middle East remained elevated, the White House’s response on Wednesday to Saudi producing evidence that it said implicated Iran in the attacks pointed to a more measured approach in handling the region’s issues, said McCarthy at CMC Markets.
Following the attacks in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait’s oil sector is on high alert and has raised its security to the highest level as a precautionary measure, a Kuwaiti oil official said on Wednesday.
Separately, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration on U.S. oil inventories provided a mixed snapshot.
Crude oil stockpiles at the world’s largest oil producer rose by 1.1 million barrels last week against analysts’ expectations for a drop of 2.5 million barrels.
However, stocks in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark futures, fell to the lowest since October 2018. (NAN)
MOST READ
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
Oil Prices Edge Up After Turbulent Week
UAE To Join The U.S.-Led Naval Force In Gulf
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Ibrahim Heads To Court
Kwara APC, PDP Bicker Over AbdulRazaq’s Performance
Tribunal Upholds Election Of Gov Bello
Sanwo-Olu Supports South African Returnees With N6.3m
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
- NEWS21 hours ago
30M Nigerians Affected With Hepatitis Virus
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
N3bn Contract Scam: PMB Suspends Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita
- EDUCATION21 hours ago
LASPOTECH Gets Full Accreditation For 66 Programmes
- LAW24 hours ago
Court Adjourns Magu’s N5bn Libel Suit Against Sun Newspapers To October 11
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
38 New SANs Take Oath Monday
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Sterling Falls After Weaker Than Expected Inflation