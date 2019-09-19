Oparanozie Loses Super Falcons’ Captainship To Oshoala

Super Falcons’ interim head coach, Christopher Danjuma has named Asisat Oshoala as the team’s new captain, replacing Desire Oparanozie who was appointed by Thomas Dennerby. This is coming barely 24 hours after Sports Minister, Sunday Dare waded into the saga between Dennerby and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the Swede threatened to quit due to interference. In a series of tweets on the matter, Dare disclosed that he is working to resolve the issues, having urged the NFF to allow Dennerby to continue with his Super Falcons’ job.

Danjuma announced a change of captainship with the backing of the nation’s football house, few hours after the sports minister visited the team on Tuesday. In 2015, the fallout of Women’s World Cup in Canada saw Coach Edwin Okon replaced by his then assistant, Danjuma, a situation that eventually cost Nigeria a qualification ticket to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

This time, the team’s protest in France had instigated the latest crisis, beginning with the contract termination of Dennerby’s assistants – Maureen Madu, Justine Madugu and Auwal Bashar. In the face of the recent happenings, the country’s football body is yet to make an official comment on the Swedish coach’s future. It remains to be seen, if the 60-year-old tactician will be allowed back to his post after the intervention of the nation’s sports ministry boss in the coming days. Nigeria is seeking to make a return to the Olympic’s Women’s tournament for the first time in 12 years by securing a qualification ticket to Tokyo next year.