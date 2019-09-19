Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Tribunal Upholds Election Of Gov Bello

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Governorship Election Petition  Tribunal sitting in Minna has upheld the election of Niger state governor, Alhaji  Abubakar Sani Bello . In a judgement of the tribunal read by the chairman, Justice John Igboji, the case was thrown out on ground 1 and 2 bordering on the alleged falsification of the documents, including the credentials submitted by the Governor and the Deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso to Independent  National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Igboji in the judgement of the tribunal stated that the grounds were struck out for abuse of court processes as the case was already determined at a federal High court . Umar Nasko, the People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the March governorship election in the state, had dragged the APC candidate, and his deputy Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal on the grounds of falsification of documents, abuse of electoral processes and other related electoral malpractices.

In the judgment on the falsification of credentials, the court said that the tribunal cannot sit as an appellate court on an issue already decided by a Federal High Court. On the issue of electoral malpractice and  abuse of electoral process, the tribunal  posited  that the petitioners merely pleaded facts without substantiating  them with evidence.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: