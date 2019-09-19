Xenophobia: Onyeama Denies Shunning Reps

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied media report credited to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, that the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, shunned the invitation extended to him by the Speaker’s Office to explain how he is handling the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

A press statement signed on behalf of the ministry by Imomotimi Kimebi Ebiefa reads; “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a statement credited to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila in which he is alleged to have charged that Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs refused to appear before the House plenary and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to brief them on his efforts to address the plight of Nigerians in the Republic of South Africa and that he would take punitive measures against him and report him to the President.”

The statement further clarified that the “Ministry wishes to inform the public that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in such a charge.

“The truth of the matter is that by a letter dated September 9, 2019, by the Chief of Staff to the Hon Speaker, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was invited to a meeting with the Leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11.00am in the Hon Speaker’s Office.

“By letter dated September 10, 2019, the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote to the Chief of Staff to the Hon Speaker, informing him that the Minister would be in the weekly Meeting of the Federal Executive Council at that time, and that he looked forward to a meeting at a time to be mutually agreed on,” the statement clarifies.

The ministry said it is by this statement reaffirming its respect and utmost loyalty to the institution of the National Assembly.