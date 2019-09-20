NEWS
. . . Accuses NGOs Of Sabotaging War Against Insurgency
The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC-OPLD)) has again accused non-governmental organisations working in the North East of sabotaging the war against insurgency.
The deputy director Army Public Relations, Col Ado Isa, in a statement, said the Command had observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some non-governmental organisations (NGO) working in the North East.
He said despite several warnings an NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) has continued to aid and abet terrorists and their atrocities.
“The Theater Command Operation Lafiya Dole has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.
“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD,” he said
He added the “Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area,”
He therefore urged members of the public continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.
He further assured of the Commands resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards.
MOST READ
Lagos Assures Of Ethnic, Religious Harmony, As Nigeria Turns 59
Edo Govt, NEMA Assess Damage Caused By Flooding, Assure Of Relief Materials
Bayelsa: 72 Bag First Class Honours As FUO Holds First Convocation Ceremony
UNICEF To Lunch Child Friendly Programme In Taraba.
Bayelsa Guber And PDP’s Peace Initiative Without True Reconciliation
Kaedco Explains Low Electricity Supply In Kebbi
Need story page for 20/09/2019
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS2 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- NEWS15 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- RELIGION12 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS5 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- NEWS20 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
- NEWS15 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
- NEWS16 hours ago
Reconciliation: APC Forms 39-Man Steering C’ttee For Adamawa
- NEWS16 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan