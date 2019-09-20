Bayelsa: 72 Bag First Class Honours As FUO Holds First Convocation Ceremony   

Seventy-two students of the Federal University of Otuoke (FUO) in Bayelsa State will be graduating with First Class Honours among 1121 students as the institution hold its first convocation on Saturday 21st of September, 2019.

Professor Seth Accra-Jaja, the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, who disclosed this at a news conference as part of programmes to mark the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution, said out of the 1121 graduands, 72 would be awarded first class, 462 second class upper, 503 second class lower and 84 third class degrees during the ceremony holding at the university.

According to him, “In the undergraduate category, a total of 1121 students would be convocating. The ceremony would be a combined convocation of students that graduated during the last three academic sessions of the university.

“The convocation was delayed because of the death of the Chancellor of the institution in 2015. After we scaled through the huddle of having a new Chancellor, other issues like strike action by staff also contributed to further delay. But today here we are, ready to have the maiden convocation ceremony of the university.

“Out of the figure, 72 graduands will receive the First Class Honours, 462 Second Class Upper Division, 503 Second Class Lower Division while 84 will receive the gentleman degree, Third Class degrees.

The vice chancellor said the graduating students were drawn from 28 programs under the faculties of Humanities, Social Sciences, Education, Engineering, Management Sciences et al.

He said that since he took office, 16 programmes had been introduced and approved by the National University Commission (NUC) with the focus of making FUO a world class university in academics, research and development.

He said that students and lecturers now take attendance to class and other academic work seriously due to stringent measures put in place and a cordial relationship that exists between them in the university.